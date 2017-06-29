Show Review: Tom Ford Spring 2018 Menswear

Show Review: Tom Ford Spring 2018 Menswear
Tom Ford has literally done it all. He’s been the creative director at both Gucci and YSL. He’s directed two Oscar-nominated films. He’s done see-now, buy-now, shows that combined both womenswear and menswear, and has varied between huge, star-studded runway shows and exclusive showroom presentations. In short: he’s a multi-hyphenate dynamo. And naturally, his Spring 2018 menswear was as chic as polished as ever.

He returned to the classic showroom presentation format this time-around, with his trademark, expertly-tailored suiting on display. Cuffed at the ankle in shades ranging from chocolate to blush, Ford undoubtedly executed what he does best to absolute perfection.

Ford fully intends for the men wearing his brand to swim next Spring, as he presented an array of thigh-baring swim shorts that call for a few rounds of squats.

Denim felt anything but basic, when paired with sumptuous suede and super chic loafers. Hoodies and trainers even got the Ford seasonal treatment.

My favorite ensembles were the most casual pieces—printed blazers, layered henleys, skinnies, calf hair jackets. If you’re spending your coins on Ford’s designs, you should definitely be able to wear them day-in and day-out.

Drake wore Tom Ford earlier this week, thus he may be bold enough to pull off the collection’s animal print sportscoat. Other dazzling blazers in bold hues and eye-catching patterns were not for the faint of heart, but might tickle the fancy of the designer’s other dappers fans like Jake Gyllenhaal and Justin Timberlake.

What do you think of the latest from Tom Ford?

Images: Vogue.com

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

