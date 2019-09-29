Show Review: Aliette Spring 2020 by Jason Rembert

Jason Rembert presented a beautifully rich collection for his line Aliette during New York Fashion Week.

Known for dressing A-list talent like Issa Rae, Rita Ora, and many more, Rembert fittingly offered red carpet worthy gowns in a sea of colors that would pop on brown skin: yellow, greens, and reds reigned supreme, while metallics, and all black pieces played to those with more classic predilections.

Some of our favorites? Semi sheer skirts that glinted under the lights with slits up the there, a pair of silver pants paired with a one shoulder white tank, and a bow addled color blocked look that is begging to be worn this Awards Season.

It was flawless and a strong showing for a designer who debuted his first collection merely one season ago.

Front row attendees like Dapper Dan, Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss, Vic Mensa, Wouri Vice, and so many more could not contain their excitement.

