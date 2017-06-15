On the Scene: The Women in Film 2017 Crystal + Lucy Awards with Tracee Ellis Ross, Lupita Nyong’o, Logan Browning, and More!

The Women in Film 2017 Crystal + Lucy Awards honored some of our favorite actresses on Tuesday night—with Jessica Williams serving as the evening’s host.

Let’s get into the awards show’s looks!

Tracee Ellis Ross executed colorblocking to perfection, with a headwrap to boot! So hot.

Lupita Nyong’o kept it simple and chic in a navy jumpsuit with a wispy, plunging bodice.

Logan Browning was pretty in pink, clad in a frilly, ruffle confection.

Emayatzy Corinealdi flaunted her toned gams in a very popular Self Portrait mini dress. She’s stunning!

Jessica Williams went bold in a chartreuse belted, asymmetric sleeve dress—adding dark berry lips for another pop of color.

Janina Gavankar was a vision in a white gown with cold shoulder embellishment. This would have been flaw-free had she eschewed the cuffs and pulled her hair up!

Who had your favorite look at the awards show?

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

