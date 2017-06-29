On the Scene: The LA Premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming featuring Zendaya in Pink Ralph and Russo, Yara Shahidi in Monse, Marisa Tomei in Zuhair Murad, and more!

The LA Premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming bowed last night, with a smattering of stars in attendance. Take a look:



Zendaya better SLAY! She was a vision in a custom Ralph and Russo pink gown, pink Casadei pumps, and Bulgari jewels. Law Roach did that. This is definitely a frontrunner for Look of the Week!



Karen Gillan plucked a velvety Self Portrait Fall 2017 dress for the event.



Marisa Tomei stepped out a lace and metallic detailed Zuhair Murad gown.



Yara Shahidi looked smart in a $1,690 Monse striped wrap top and $425 Tamara Mellon Frontline sandals. I need those shoes!



Ms. Beauvais never misses a red carpet! She paired an orange bodycon dress with Dsquared2 Riri sandals.



I am definitely here for Selenis Leyva’s metallic striped coat.



Velvet was a popular choice for the carpet! Cue Laura Harrier’s wine colored Calvin Klein frock. She’s a beauty!

Lastly, Abraham Attah sidled up to African prints.

That does it! Who had your favorite look from the Spiderman premiere?

Images: Getty