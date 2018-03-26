On The Scene: Conversations with Claire DC Presented by Martini & Rossi, Seagrams Spiked, Hair Are Us, Rayar Jeans, And Curls!

Happy Monday bombers and bombshells!

Yesterday we turned all the way up in DC at Mal Maison, for the first Conversations with Claire, previously Cocktails with Claire, of the year. Fashionistas with some serious style stepped out and glimmered in their shiny shoes. Before the soirée started, readers gathered for a VIP brunch that included the convo portion of the day. Our Editor In Chief, Claire Sulmers held 5 short interviews with industry moguls on their success.

Style expert and author Paul Wharton, Front Row designer Shateria El Moragne, Lifestyle Specialist Kenny Burns, Ashley Williams and Khat Brim from Hair are Us, and stylist Diandre Tristan gave insight on their personal journey’s, advice on breaking into the fashion industry, and more. They dropped gems including Kenny Burns telling the crowd, “Never let your expectations exceed your effort,” and Shateria advising eager attendees to “Work hard before trying to just be known, and remain a student…always be teachable.” In addition to sharing their wisdom, all of the speakers looked bomb!

After the VIP brunch, guests had one-on-one convos with the interviewees and snapped photos for the ‘Gram. Then, it was time to kick off our fabulous fête! Partygoers sipped Seagrams Escapes Spiked and Martini & Rossi drinks, thanks to our sponsors. A few sips in and the dance floor was lit!

In the midst of cocktail sipping and networking, Claire signed some of her books, ‘The Bomb Life,’ while shining in her S. Denton sequin jumpsuit. If you want to snag a book, get it here. She also grabbed photos with readers and stopped to chat!

Not only did bombshells and bombers dance the night away, but they shopped it up as well. Our vendors offered savvy picks for fashionistas to purchase.

Bombshell bosses, Khat Brim and Ashley Williams of Hair Are Us were also on the scene to show their support for Conversations with Claire. Two lucky best shiny shoe ensemble winners went home with bundles from the brand in their giveaway bags. How lucky were they?!

As bombshells and bombers headed out the door, they went home with goodies from Curls to try out on their tresses. Thanks to Curls for providing guests with curl transforming products!

The day was turned up with positive vibes, networking, shopping, food and drinks, and last but not least, street style! Our ever so stylish guests looked bomb and our writer/editor Charise Wallace (@planet_reese) spoke to a few of the attendees to learn more about their stylish endeavors.

First up, celebrity stylist and designer @Diandre_tristan was detailed in Gucci prints, Fear of God and more at CWC.

Briefly describe your daily style.

“I just think now that I’m older, I just like wearing things that I’m comfortable in. I love sweatpants, t-shirts, tank tops…I just want to be comfortable.”

Are there any tips that you would like to share on how to be fashionable?

“I just like people to be who you are if you’re trying to do something that’s not you, you’re being somebody else. I just believe in being true to who you are…everyone can pick up and read up when you’re not comfortable.”

Juvaughn aka @J.Scurlock kept it edgy within in his minimal yet sleek look. Check out a thing or two on what he had to say about his style.

How would you describe your style?

“I would say it’s urban chic, definitely inspired by a hint of feminity. I like to add a hint of trendiness and definitely keep it classy.”

What are you wearing?

“I’m actually wearing ASOS from head to toe and my jewelry is Swarovski.”

So springy! Each of these ladies who are from Nigeria and currently reside in Baltimore, MD brought the sauce looking gorgeous in their looks. I spoke with Oreoluwa aka @oreo_luwa (left) who was so trendy yet chic at the event.

What are you wearing?

“The two-piece set is from Boohoo; the shoes and bag is from JustFab; the coat is from Zara and the hat is from (I think) H&M.”

DMV’s own, president of Models Inc., @Aaronhandy was vibrant and chic at the event. Learn more about Aaron below!

How would you describe your style?

“I just go with the flow! I just wake up and I just do me. I dip and dab. I do chic, I do tomboy, I do high-end, I do couture, I do relax…so I just do everything.”

What are you wearing?

“So I’m actually wearing a custom design by Malcolm Biggs, and this fur coat.”

Bombshell and celebrity stylist from the DMV @sankaraxt looked casually chic at the event. She kept it colorful wearing an oversized Champion hoodie, paired with a waist belt and a sheer slip layered underneath. She completed the look with leopard printed pumps, a clutch bag, along with and topped it off with a beret hat.

We spotted another Bombshell who looked gorgeous in trendy pieces, as she also kept her look casual yet chic. You can never go wrong with a nice pair of white boots to complete the fit.

What do you think?

What a fun-filled celebration, we hope to see you at our next Convos with Claire!

Images by: @mrvocabtv, @cre8ivejunkie1, @norequest and @missasiamilia