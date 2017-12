On The Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Atlanta Featuring Tammy Rivera and Sponsored by Dare to Have Hair, Cantu, Urban Skin RX, Martini & Rossi, and Seagrams Spiked!

This Saturday, December 2nd, marked the last Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter of 2017. For our final fete, we brought the fun down to Atlanta for a fabulous brunch and panel discussion at Soho Atlanta!





Guests ate coconut shrimp, Lump crab, Chicken croquets, Short rib tacos, and goat cheese crostinis while sipping Martini & Rossi and Seagrams Spiked Cocktails. Cantu Beauty and Starr Stage had set ups, and guests were treated to gift bags filled with items from Urban Skin RX, Dare to Have Hair, and more.





After brunching, the Beauty and Branding Panel featuring Miss Lawrence, De’Shaun Chancy, Tahira Joy of The Cut Life, and Ty got underway.



After the panelists gave insight on their career journeys, readers lined up with insightful questions.







One of the most salient came from model manager Adriene Michelle, who sometimes questioned herself and her business and struggled to find the right team. The answer is always clear: believe in yourself and other will follow suit.



After our afternoon inspiration, we lined up for photos!



Ty and I grabbed a pic. I always try to support black designers, so wore a “She’s the Boss!” dress by These Pink Lips. Ty matched my swag in all black and a tee by Creative Culture.



Bombshell Alexis Skyy showed off her baby bump in an olive top and black lace up pants.



Special guest Tammy Rivera came to slay in Miu Miu color block glasses, a Fear of G.O.D.S pink fur coat, and a Prada bag and shoes.



Special Guest No IG Jeremy wore a blue pajama top, Chanel sneakers, and a Balenciaga bag.



Reginae Carter popped by! She was pretty in pink.



Budding fashionista LatainaX3 was bomb in all black.



All black was also the call for Quad Webb Lunceford from Married to Medicine.



Deshaun Chancy from Dare to Have Hair stepped out in a Gucci Blind for Love sweater and Christian Louboutin embellished platform heels.



Jazmin from the brand Life of G.O.D.S represented well in a sheer top, pink pants, and a blue fur stole.



Stylist Raquel Smith kept it cute and casual in jeans and sneakers.



Miss Lawrence, Joe Exclusive and friends wore prints and statement sunnies.



Manicurist to stars Terrance Terry embraced mint tones.



And of course Fashion Bombshells were in the building!



@TaylorMadeGorgeous mixed stripes in an ensemble from Meow and Barks Boutique.



Event guru Bentley worked jacquard and fur.



These Bombshells were bold in Givenchy and green hues.



Singer Dondria Nicole was bold in blue Balenciaga boots.



Blush Tones, Feathery coats, and serious shades were on the menu for these A Town Fashionistas.



This Bombshell showed off serious curves in a catsuit and olive green jacket.



And inside, makeup artist Latasha Wright flaunted her form in a fly ribbed dress.

It was a great time!







Cocktails with Claire will be going into it’s 5th year next year (can you believe it), and as we grow, we’re continuing to make each event more and more bomb. We’re already cementing a schedule for 2018, and plan to have even more fashion fueled networking parties in Charlotte, Miami, Accra, and the list goes on.



Thank you to our sponsors Rayar Jeans, Cantu, Urban Skin RX, Dare to Have Hair, Martini & Rossi, and Seagrams Spiked. Thank you to my BOMB event planner, Steven Lamont. And THANK YOU to Fashion Bomb Readers for supporting this platform and this movement. We are doing it for the culture, we’re doing it for US. Let’s continue to shine and make the world a more beautiful, diverse place.







Until next time…Smootches!

Images: Drea Nicole Photography & Jay Go Get it