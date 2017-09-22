Look of the Week(Top 5 Most Liked Looks on Instagram): Rihanna in Rosie Assoulin, Beyoncé in Acler, Zendaya in Christian Siriano, and More!

Hey, y’all! I am bursting with joy because it is the first day of fall, which means next level fashions will ensue to gear up for layering season, not to mention cuffing season is also back in full effect. So as you cozy up, allow me to give you the run down on who had the best looks this week based on your likes on Instagram:

1. Rihanna in Rosie Assoulin: 22,303 Likes

This is Riri’s second week in a row as #1 looking pretty in pink in a Rosie Assoulin jumpsuit. She is just too hot to trot. Fresh off the success of her Fenty Beauty launch, how can she not be? Rihanna loves to tap into her feminine side from time to time and this monochromatic look is the perfect example of such. Get into that plush fur bag!

2. Beyoncé in Acler: 11,789 Likes

After the birth of twins, Rumi & Sir Carter, Beyoncé has yet to skip a beat. It’s one thing to recover from one child, but we’re talking twins here. Just three months postpartum and Queen Bey has been coming out swinging! She wore a gold Acler off the shoulder top that displayed her curves graciously; embracing her figure. Love how she kept it simple with the black and emphasized the gold tones.

3. Zendaya in Christian Siriano: 11,495 Likes

I love me some Zendaya! This Christian Siriano bell sleeved jumpsuit was all she needed to steal the show at the Women’s Making History Awards. Every single detail, the cut outs, the shoulders, the wide leg bottoms, came together to make one heck of a jumpsuit. Christian Siriano has made quite the name for himself with his avant garde designs. It’s not wonder he’s a celeb fave!

4. Halle Berry in Elie Saab: 9,987 Likes

The goddess, Halle Berry, strikes again in this sheer Elie Saab number she wore to the premiere of “Kinsgman: The Golden Circle”. The plum and black hues of the dress is perfect for the fall season. Can Halle ever do any wrong?

5. Serayah in Zimmerman: 8,285 Likes

Serayah is always the silent killer; reserved, yet strong in statute, despite her petite frame. This ivory eyelet Zimmerman dress suited her well in that it was voluminous up top and just short enough at the bottom to show off those killer legs of hers. The slick back ponytail kept her hair out of the way and allowed us to see the full details of the design. Metallic accessories were just the right choice to make this ‘fit pop!

That’s all for this week!

Who do you think had the best look?