Kim Kardashian West Announces Her Make-Up Line KKW Beauty

It looks like Kylie Jenner will no longer be the only Kardashian-Jenner sister in the beauty business. Kim Kardashian West announced yesterday that she will be launching her beauty line, KKW Beauty a week from today on June 21.

Yesterday, hours before speaking at the Forbes Women’s Summit, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality t.v. star announced the launch via Twitter. Of course, her fans are anxiously anticipating its release and curious about the products in the line up.

In a recent interview Kardashian West told ET, “We’re launching this with a contour kit, so it’s going to be cream contour and highlighters in this collection with great brushes. I’m so excited about it.” If it’s anything like the daily contour and highlight that Kim wears, we know it will be nothing short of amazing..

The website is currently live and although there aren’t any previews to the products up yet, there is an email sign-up. You can stay up to date here.

What do you think? Will you be buying?