How Do You Wear It ? Fall 2018’s Tulle Skirt Trend

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

The holiday season is well and truly over but the holiday slay this year was real! The highlight of fashion this festive season has to be the Kardashian-Jenner annual Christmas Eve party. This year Kim and Kanye opened up their home to various high-profile guests, even turning their backyard into a snowy winter wonderland. All eyes were on the invitees (especially the hosts) waiting to see what they were going to wear.

One of my personal favorite looks has to be Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson twinning in Monica Ivena white tulle skirts and bedazzled snowflake inspired tops.

It looks like we all have been inspired by this adorable mother/daughter outfit. Below, we take a look at some of your best tutu and tulle skirts looks.

Like what you see? Get the look on the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop with our Oyemwen Tulle Skirts.

Feature Image Credit: Instagram/@monicaivena