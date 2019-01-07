How Do You Wear It ? Fall 2018’s Tulle Skirt Trend

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

The holiday season is well and truly over but the holiday slay this year was real! The highlight of fashion this festive season has to be the Kardashian-Jenner annual Christmas Eve party. This year Kim and Kanye opened up their home to various high-profile guests, even turning their backyard into a snowy winter wonderland. All eyes were on the invitees (especially the hosts) waiting to see what they were going to wear.

One of my personal favorite looks has to be Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson twinning in Monica Ivena white tulle skirts and bedazzled snowflake inspired tops.

Image credit: Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

It looks like we all have been inspired by this adorable mother/daughter outfit. Below, we take a look at some of your best tutu and tulle skirts looks.

@estherandsasha also rocks an all white look, dressed down with a denim jacket. Image credit: Instagram/@estherandsasha
Make like @cookietee_gh matching a tulle skirt with a graphic tee and hat. Image credit: Instagram/Shirley E. F. Tibilla
@iamminglee wears Fashion Bomb Daily’s very own Oyemwen maxi tutu dress with velvet electric blue thigh high boots. Image credit: Instagram/Ming Lee
All black everything by @lisaalamode. Image credit: Instagram/Lisa Jean-Francois
@blaireadiebee color clashes in a two-tone tulle skirt with contrasting red jacket. Image credit: Instagram/Blair Eadie
@wardrobebreakdown toughens up the traditionally feminine tulle skirt by pairing it with black Dr Marten’s. Image credit: Instagram/@wardobebreakdown
Dior versions are more sheer, with the skirts co-ordinated with structured blazers. Image credit: Instagram/@ayil9881
@donossent goes understated in a muted nude tulle skirt, white turtle neck and tweed jacket. Image credit: Instagram/Do Nossent
@andjrla_djina97 wears a shorter version of the tulle skirt paired with combat boots and a black tank top. Image credit: Instagram/Andjela Dražić
Squad Goals. Image credit: @stylesbyfabprecious

Like what you see? Get the look on the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop with our Oyemwen Tulle Skirts.

Want to be featured on the next How Do You Wear It? Next week, we will be looking at cowboy boots. Send us your best cowboy boot outfits.

Feature Image Credit: Instagram/@monicaivena

