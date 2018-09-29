Giveaway Alert: Win a Bag from Cynthia Bailey’s CB Vior Line + Convos with Claire Atlanta!

We are coming to Atlanta for Convos with Claire on October 13th! Cynthia Bailey will be joining us as a special guest, discussing branding and her successful eyewear and bag brands Cynthia Bailey Eyewear and CB Vior handbags! In celebration, we are giving away one CB Vior bag to one lucky Fashion Bomb Daily reader!



To win, follow @CBVior on IG and let us know in the comments which bag you like and how you’d rock it!



Those who purchase tickets to Convos with Claire Atlanta here will get moved to the top of the pile:)



In the meantime, see anything you like?



