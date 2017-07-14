Get the Look: Beyonce’s Vic Mensa Listening Party Ellery Bell Sleeved Top, Zimmermann Floral Skirt, Brother Vellies Mini Fur Bag, and Azzedine Alaia Sandals

Beyonce and Jay Z stepped out for a Vic Mensa listening party last night in LA. The Snapback is so real!



She walked in with a pair of Azzedine Alaia sandals, but left in a pair of $795 Giuseppe Zanotti Amelia platforms. As far as her ensemble, she slipped on an $1,300 Ellery Mona Lisa bell sleeved top, $851 Zimmermann Corselet floral skirt, and a Brother Vellies mini fur bag.





Made from silk-satin and georgette, her blouse has tortoiseshell button embellishments along the lapel and exaggerated cuffs.



Her skirt has a corseted feel.



Her Alaia sandals have a t-strap design.



Her Zanotti’s are crafted from powder pink leather, satin and velvet.



Her fur bag is fashioned out of cream white goat fur and calf leather.



Yasss, Bey!



Get her look below:



