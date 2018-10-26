Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Lisa Based in Los Angeles

Happy Friday!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Lisa based in LA.

Lovely! So casual yet chic!

View more looks below:

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @lisaaidoo.

What do you think?

What do you think of Lisa based in LA?

 
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

