ColourPop Is Coming To Sephora! Our Top Ten CoulourPop Collabs

Starting in November, popular makeup brand Colourpop will be available at all Sephora stores. But don’t worry, the high-quality affordable line will remain loyal to their price points.

The three-year-old brand is no stranger to capsule collections, and they’ve even confirmed that they will lauch exclusive products for Sephora shoppers. We’ve gathered 10 of our absolute favorite ColourPop collabs in celebration of their products hitting shelves this Fall!

See the top 10 below!

1. Karrueche’s “Fem Rosa”

Karrueche Tran has a few ColourPop collaborations underneath her sleeve, and the latest to launch is Fem Rosa. This collection includes soft nudes and rose inspired products. If you are going for a soft, natural look with some pop of color lippies then Fem Rosa is your go-to Colour Pop capsule. Shop it here!

2. Match x ColourPop

Match X ColourPop

On National Kissing Day 2017, Colour Pop teamed up with the dating app Match.com for a sexy ultra matte red lip-gloss. The gloss is fittingly titled, ‘Mwah.’ After surveying 3,000 singles across the country, they determined that 30% of women were more successful in landing a kiss on their first date when they wore red lipstick. You can purchase ‘Mwah’ here for only $6. Steal!

3. Kathleen Lights X ColourPop

When ColourPop partnered with beauty guru Kathleen Fuentes for Kathleen Lights X ColourPop it was everything we imagined. Gold, gold, and a splash of pink! With names like ‘Where The Light Is” and “Lumiére” for glosses and eye shadows, it’s not hard to guess what this collection was all about. Glowing! Kathleen curated a line famous for its matte, yet metallic finishes on the products. Shop the capsule here.

4. ILUVSARAHII X ColourPop

Another beauty guru the brand tapped for a collection was Karen Sarahi Gonzalez, also known as ILUVSARAHII. The chic products carry names like “$aucy,” “Curvii,” and “Chic-y.” This partnership focuses a lot on neutrals with dark hues. If you’re looking for the perfect products for Fall, then you’ve found your culprit! Shop the products here.

5. Kae Pop x ColourPop

Karrueche’s first line with ColourPop was Kae Pop. The Claw’s star curated matte glosses and cream powdered eyeshadows for her first collaboration with the brand. After doing so well she landed two more, and hopefully a third very soon. There aren’t much of these products left because they were released a few years ago, but you can still purchase kits here.

6. Amanda Steele x ColourPop

17-year-old beauty blogger of MakeupbyMandy24 , IMG model, and now Amanda Steele has a makeup collection under her belt. The six-piece collection launched on December, 2016, and it is just as colorful as the guru herself. What’s even more exciting for this blogger/model, is that she helped introduce ColourPop’s latest pressed powder eye-shadow product to the masses! Her eyeshadow palette is still available. Shop here for it now.

7. Alexis Ren x Colour Pop

Instagram’s fave, model Alexis Ren is another one of ColourPop’s latest collabs. This line screams sexy, sporty and cool all in one. The line launched in February and consists of four beauty looks to choose from that includes the blotted lip and pressed powder, which is considered to be a must have! Shop the collection here.

8. Hello Kitty x ColourPop

Hello Kitty is an iconic brand alone in the Japanese culture, so a collaboration makeup launch only makes perfect sense. The collection launched in November, 2016 with full inspiration from the Hello Kitty cutesy world that consisted of singles, four eye-shadow shades, a face kit and a limited edition make up bag. What more could you have asked for from this adorable collab duo?

9. Feral Creature x ColourPop

One of the first collaborations to jump ship was with style blogger Eugenie Grey of feralcreature.com dubbed “Creature,” a seductive burgundy red lip color that represented the blogger’s style and influence of dark tones throughout her looks. This collab launched in 2014.

10. ItsMyRayeRaye x ColourPop

Another one of the American brand’s first collabs was in 2015 with popular beauty YouTuber @Itsmyrayeraye. Her collection consisted of a lip line called “StingRaye” and “Rayezor.” Mauve pink was the signature look for this collection, which gave off a subtle, yet confident look at it’s best.

We give much respect to ColourPop and their choice of collabs. We can’t wait for many more beauty guru’s to look forward to in the near future!

What do you think?