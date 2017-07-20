Claire’s Life: The Sis Loves Purple x Fashion Bomb Daily Jewelry Shopping and Book Signing Party with Simone Smith, LL Cool J, Vivica A. Fox, and More!

Happy Thursday!

I’m off to interview Jada Pinkett Smith! Yes, you read that right! I am super nervous, so wish me luck!

At any rate, last night I was blessed to co-host a jewelry shopping party and book signing with Simone Smith.



In addition to being the wife of hip-hop icon LL Cool J, Simone is also an entrepreneur, jewelry designer, and cancer survivor. After she was diagnosed with a rare type of bone cancer called chondorosarcoma in 2004, she decided to launch her eponymous jewelry line with the goal of keeping women positive and uplifted during trying times. Last night, Simone threw a fabulous jewelry shopping party for her line, with a portion of proceeds going towards the American Cancer Society. I joined along as a media partner, and also signed copies of The Bomb Life!







Take a look at some of the night’s fabulous attendees:



Simone brought her family to the festivities, including her husband LL Cool J (Todd) and their lovely daughters. They looked bomb in Gucci.



Vivica A. Fox also popped by in a statement jacket. She posed next to publicist BJ Coleman and Legendary Damon, who was smashing in a Kedinde Wiley suit.



Designer Duckie Confetti was vibrant in a colorful camo shirt and Balenciaga sneakers.



I grabbed a pic with stylist Terrell Lish and Lorena Milan.



I had to take a moment for Lorena’s outfit. Yes, Zanotti sandals!



The Smith’s grabbed a pic together in Gucci ensembles.



Of course I had to pose with Mr. Cool J!

It was a fun night! Shout out to all the Fashion Bombshells and Bombers who came and grabbed a book. I appreciate you!



Be sure to check out the Simone I. Smith jewelry collection here. Get your copy of the Bomb Life here.



And stay tuned for info on Cocktails with Claire NYC (it will most likely be this Fall! I’m taking August off!).

Until then, what do you think?



Smootches!

*Images: Marta McAdams

**Scroll to the top to see all the pix in the gallery!

***Thank you to my Haitian sister Claudine for making yesterday possible!

