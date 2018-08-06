Beyonce by Tyler Mitchell for Vogue September 2018: Her 4th Vogue Cover, 2nd September Issue

Vogue unleashed their eagerly anticipated September Issue today, featuring Bombshell Beyoncé.



This isn’t Beyonce’s first time covering the venerable fashion glossy. She nabbed her first cover in April 2009, her 2nd in March 2013, and her first September issue in 2015.







Though she normally goes for unabated glamour, her latest covers skew more simple and paired down, with a neutral beauty achieved by longtime makeup artist Sir John, and natural hair coiffed by Neal Farinah.



In the accompanying article, Mrs. Carter admits, “I think it’s important for women and men to see and appreciate the beauty in their natural bodies. That’s why I stripped away the wigs and hair extensions and used little makeup for this shoot.”



Styled by Tonne Goodman, Beyonce wears sparkly frocks, structured suits, ruffles jackets, and frothy ensembles by brands like Gucci, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, and Wales Bonner.





More headline inducing that the stunning cover star, the fabulous threads, and the premiere glam team was the shoot’s photographer, 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell from Atlanta, Georgia. Dubbed one of the youngest photographers to ever lens a Vogue Cover, Mr. Mitchell also made waves as the first African-American creative to photograph a Vogue cover in it’s 125 year history.



Images: Vogue.com