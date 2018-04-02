Beauty News: Mac Cosmetics Announces A Launch Date for Aaliyah’s Collection

Happy Monday!

We’re bringing you one in a million beauty news! After months of anticipation, Mac has announced it’s launch date for their collection with the late songstress, Aaliyah. One eager fan started a petition on change.org a few years ago proposing a Mac x Aaliyah collection. After being backed by Missy Elliot, Aaliyah’s brother, her former makeup artist, and more the petition caught the attention of the beauty house and they agreed on a line.

Mac shared the exciting news on Instagram saying, “Aaliyah super-fans everywhere – YOU made it happen! Inspired by your loyalty and love, the 90s-glam #AaliyahForMAC collection launches on maccosmetics.com on June 20th and in-stores in North America on June 21st! Aaliyah lives on in a makeup collection influenced by her groundbreaking work in music and film.”

Wow–from a petition to the counter! As of now we’ve only had a sneak peek at a nude color lipstick, but Mac will be releasing more details as the date nears. Will you be picking up some beauty goodies?

