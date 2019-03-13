All the Fashion from the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 Reunion: Porsha Williams in Beeombi, Eva Marcille in Shawnte Elizabeth, Nene Leakes in Black Lanvin, and More!

Our favorite Georgia Peaches sat down for their Reunion recently! And while the show doesn’t air until Sunday, we have the fashion credits for you well in advance:
Eva Marcille sat pretty in a Shawnte Elizabeth dress and Dolce & Gabbana heels. Cynthia Bailey looked banging by her side in a Jovani Fashions golden gown:
Shamari Devoe sat next to Kandi, who also opted for gold.
Shamari looked brilliant in a green sequined dress by Haus of Falenci’ago. This is one of her best looks.
Porsha showed off her baby bump in a reunion favorite, Beeombi, styled by Jeremy Haynes.
Nene Leakes skewed subtle in a one shoulder Lanvin black gown.
Marlo Hampton was gorgeous in a dress inspired by vintage Thierry Mugler.
And miss Tanya Time slipped on silver and black dress.
Everyone looked amazing!
But who had your favorite reunion look?
