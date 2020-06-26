Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Will it be Sasha from Pennsylvania, Vey from Texas, Theresa from Rhode Island or Rachel from Wisconsin

Sasha from Pennsylvania says, “I’m Sasha a multifaceted creative from Bucks County PA! Fashion is my guilty pleasure! I express myself with what I wear. My fashion tells a story without saying too many words.” She describes her style as, “colorful yet calm, fierce, unapologetic, ghetto fabulous at times and so much more. In simplest terms I wear whatever I want to wear without any approval from anybody but myself! If I like it I’m going to wear it!

Being accessory driven has motivated me to open my own boutique. Accessories are my aesthetic it brings that much needed flare to any outfit for any & every occasion. Check out my accessory boutique with trendy & affordable styles @sashasaccessorysecret.

Next is Vey. Vey writes, “Hi, I’m Vey. A visionary, creative director, blogger (TVEY) fashion designer & wardrobe stylist from Austin, Texas. Fashion is not just fashion to me, it’s art. It’s a form of expression without saying a word.” “Here’s a few of my own looks, a few of them designed myself.”

She continued by saying, “I’ve always enjoyed feeling good and looking even better! I find much joy and sharing that feeling with my Clients or potential clients as well! I aspire to style such celebrities as, Ariana Grande, Claire Sulmers, Beyoncé, Sanna Lathan, Lebron James & many more. I can’t say I know exactly what the future holds for me but I can say I WILL NOT STOP!

Our third contender is Theresa. She writes, “My name is Theresa Seyi, I’m from Rhode Island and I’m a style and beauty influencer. The name of my brand (blog, YouTube Channel, Instagram) is Fly Fierce Fab, and I create style content in the form of outfit posts, haul videos, and look-books for women who want to look expensive on a budget without compromising quality. My mission is to empower women to live their best lives, and look good doing it. By day I work in a biotech lab (and you can only be so cute in a lab coat all day), and after work I stunt lol. I’ve always loved fashion, and to quote Regine from Living Single “I don’t wear outfits, I create looks.”

My style is super feminine, urban, and I like to get a little sexy sometimes. Growing up I did a lot of pageants, and dressing up was my favorite part. All through college money was pretty tight, so I learned really quickly how to shop for pieces that look expensive but didn’t have the price tag to match.

Lastly we have Rachel from Wisconsin. She writes, “I am Rachel Vasquez, a serial entrepreneur from Milwaukee, WI . My fashion is edgy, classic, and my own kind of sexy. I allow my fashion to speak for me without changing for Society. I create , I live out loud!

Which bombshell blew you away? Vote below.

