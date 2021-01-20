Melania Trump Wears Chanel Pre-Fall 2020 Runway, an Hermes Crocodile Bag, and Christian Louboutin Pumps to Exit the White House with Donald Trump
While most women in the White House take care to patronize American Designers during their tenure (Just last night Kamala Harris wore Haitian American Designer Pyer Moss while Dr. Jill Biden wore New York based Jonathan Cohen), Melania Trump trumped the White House trend, exiting her office in high priced runway looks straight from Paris: A Chanel Runway ensemble, an Hermes Crocodile Birkin Bag, and Christian Louboutin Pumps:
Her look debuted in Chanel’s Pre-Fall Métiers d’Art 2019/2020 runway.
Her Birkin bag starts at $55,000 on the resale market:
Similar Louboutin heels start at $695.
Her look is very ‘rich’ and a bit tone deaf. How appropriate.
What do you think?
Images: Getty