We are just one day away from our Bomb Fashion Show! Hosted by Claire Sulmers and Bevy Smith, the Bomb Fashion Show is Fashion Bomb Daily’s epic return to interactive in-person fashion events in addition to adding to the style-infested festivities of New York Fashion Week. Our runway show serves as an all-day experience including two fashion shows, food, drinks, panel discussions, and bomb style! For the fashion presentations, we tapped both emerging and Fashion Bomb Daily Shop designers to grace the runways with their groundbreaking designs.

Discover the designers below:

Oyemwen

Instagram/Reproduction

Led by designer Oyemwen Oriakhi, Oyemwen is a one of the best-selling brands of the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop. Providing the ultimate statement pieces, Oyemwen has captivated fans and graced celebrities such as Yung Miami, Monica, and Angela Simmons with its over-the-top ruffled tulle pieces. The brand’s pieces are perfect for notable occasions, allowing the wearer to standout and feel like royalty on their special day.

2. London Couture

After creating a banquet dress for a pastor’s wife, Richmond native London launched his London Couture brand unveiling his captivating statement pieces and evening wear. Launching in 2015, the brand has gained lots of attention since its debut and has solidified a place amongst our growing roster of Fashion BombDaily Shop designers. Many celebrity figures are fans of London Couture including Lil Kim, Emily B, Ashanti, Erica Mena, and our very own EIC Claire Sulmers to name a few. London and his brand is currently based in Atlanta, housed at the Ivy Showroom which is Atlanta’s leading designer showroom.

3. Mah-Jing Wong

Mah-Jing Wong is a former top six Project Runway contestant as well as a previous intern at Zac Posen. Now, the designer runs his self-named brand that has been approved by many of the industry’s “it” girls including the City Girls, Cardi B, Normani, and many more. Mah-Jing Wong’s designs exude the utmost confidence as pieces are comprised of bold colors and defining silhouettes that accentuate the physique of the wearers.

4. Shane Justin

Ari Fletcher, Jayda Cheaves, Megan Thee Stallion, and Khloe Kardashian can tell you that Shane Justin‘s designs are truly “it”. The designer offers ready-to-wear and custom styles for both men and women that push the boundaries of design through edgy details and trendy fabric choices. With operations in Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale and New York, Shane Justin has grown tremendously in the years becoming a destination brand for a wide range of styles.

5. Bree Billiter of Bree Original Designs

Bree Billiter caught our attention in our Shea Moisture x Fashion Bomb Daily Next Bomb Designer contest as a runner-up with captivating designs that exude dream-like feels! Following the contest, we brought Bree Billiter into the family as one of our newest Fashion Bomb Daily Shop designers. The Cape Cod native and MassArt graduate’s designs have landed on some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry including Jhené Aiko, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Tyra Banks. Essentially, Billiter plays around with color through techniques like dip-dying and intricate draping to create skillfully crafted works of wearable art.

6. Khangle

You may remember Khangle as the winner of our Next Bomb Designer contest. Headed by designer Khang Le, Khangle is known for its luxury pieces of your avant-garde dreams. Having been featured in Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam and NYFW, the label pushes innovation in design through unconventional details and trims matched with vibrant color palettes. Figures like Claire Sulmers, Tahj Mowry, and Karen Civil have worn pieces from Khangle!

That’s not even all of it! Join us tomorrow, September 11th for this all-day immersive event from 2-10PM EST at 873 Broadway on the 6th floor with sounds by Olivia Dope. Grab your tickets here, few are still available! For those who have already secured their tickets, we can’t wait to see in you there in your best “Bet on Black” threads.