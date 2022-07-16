Tthis past weekend, Dolce and Gabbana celebrated 10 years of Alta Moda! In a four-day long event held in Italy, the fashion house invited an extensive celebrity guest list to marvel in a series of dinners, beach parties and, of course, fashion shows for both mens and womenswear. The dress code mirrored the same aesthetics carved out by D&G’s Alta Moda couture over the years: camp and drama with a palpable hint of traditional Italian fashion. Some celebrity looks you wouldn’t want to miss are Mariah Carey, Lupita Nyong’o, Ciara, Russell and the entire family – check them out below!

Courtesy of Dolce and Gabbana

Mariah Carey attended the D&G Alta Moda Women’s Show in Siracusa, Sicily, wearing a custom D&G, hand-embroidered gown inspired by the Sicilian tiles. The gown boasted Swarovski gems and was accessorized by stylist Diandre Tristan with D&G’s Alta Gioielleria earrings, a bejewelled gold tiara and silver platform sandals.

Courtesy of Dolce and Gabbana

The Women’s Alta Moda show was a family function for Ciara and Russel who are longtime supports of the designer brand and brought along their three children to spectate! Styled by Kollin Carter, Ciara wore a gold lamé gown detailed with metal and embroidered hearts while Russel wore a cream colored silk tux, lapel pin, and bowtie. The kids were also dressed in D&G from head to toe.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Lupita resembled a glass ballerina figurine in an awe-inspiring mini dress inspired by the Sicilian Carretto tradition for the D&D Alta Sartoria Men’s show in Marzamemi, Sicily. The dress featured embroidered floral patches, Swarovski crystals and paired nicely with a hand painted Carretto headband. Her outfit was styled by Micaela Erlanger!



What do you think?

Main Image: Courtesy of Dolce and Gabbana and IG/Reproduction