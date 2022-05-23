On the eve of what would have been his 50th birthday, this past Friday night New York City paid tribute to one of the greatest rap legends of all time, Christopher Wallace otherwise known as Notorious B.I.G. Held by Lil Kim in partnership with Pepsi and Lexus, the 2nd Annual B.I.G. Dinner Gala welcomed guests such as Fat Joe, Sway Calloway, Junior M.A.F.I.A., Ceaser Emanuel, Biggie’s children T’yanna and CJ Wallace along with many more to celebrate and reminisce at Guastavino’s on Manhattan island.

Photo: Brandon Michael

Photo: Brandon Michael

Photo: Brandon Michael

Photo: Brandon Michael

Of course, the gala came with performance of his greatest hits. On the red carpet of rap star’s birthday celebration, Lil Kim also revealed that a biography movie depicting her life is in the works and would likely follow shortly after the release of her upcoming memoire as per the NY Post! Word has it that the leading actress of choice to portray Kimberly in such a film could be Teyana Taylor.

Photo: Brandon Michael

Photo: Brandon Michael

Following the concert gala, NYC officially declared May 21st Big Day in honor of Biggie Smalls’ artistry. As his legacy lives on 25 years after his time, the Empire State Building lit up with red, white and a crown halo in memory of the Brooklyn-born rapper.

A night to remember! What say you?

Main Image: Brandon Michael