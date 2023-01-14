Irfan, otherwise known as Berlin Jesus, is a men’s fashion content creator with a love for tailoring and monochromatic maximalism.
His wardrobe’s packed with punchy colors, which he often styles with even bolder hues or shades within the same family. He creates depth and a beautiful mix of textures by pairing his leather suits with lush furs and doesn’t shy away from eccentric accessories like straw cowboy hats in coruscating blues. Follow his Instagram to be blessed with his daily looks.
