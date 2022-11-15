North West is a bona fide beauty influencer, falling in the footsteps of her mogul mother! With a quick glance at their shared TikTok page @kimandnorth, you’ll already notice that young North steals most of the spotlight and, racked up over 50 million views on a recent hair tutorial gone viral!
In this sped up time lapse reel, the 9-year-old guru in the making carefully preps her hair by dampening it before parting it at the side and applying her go-to Eco Style Olive Oil Gel. Once brushed in and securely tied back, she also uses a decent amount of Baby Tress Edge Styler to lay down her baby hairs as the last step!
North is known for to being a stylista – you could say it runs in the family! A lot of her personal style is reflected in how she does her hair. One the most recognizable signature styles is her jumbo braid up or, at times, twist out!
She also rocks the space bun look very well, sometimes half up, half down!
North often does cornrow styles as well and isn’t afraid to add color to her tresses for maximal effect!
Cute, no? What do you think?