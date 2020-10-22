Essential Tips to Get Healthy Hair Easily

Want hair that is healthy and shiny but doesn’t know exactly what steps to follow? Read on to know the easiest way to get healthy hair.

For most of us, hair is one of the most concerning elements of our body. Everyone has different hair types and we constantly want to keep it the way we love it. To keep it healthy and perfect looking we also need to take care of it daily. Hair gets dirty very easily in our daily life. We also like to style our hair using color, straightener, dryer, curler, etc. This styling process damages our hair in many ways. Before we even notice it, the damage starts and stops the natural hair growth. Hair fall, split ends, rough hair, oily scalp, excess frizz, thin hair, etc are all signs of hair damage.

To avoid hair damage we need to take care of it regularly. If we maintain a routine and follow some simple rules we might be able to control our hair damage to a certain level. Some of us think that taking care of hair is a very time consuming and messy matter, that’s why they avoid doing anything at all. On the other hand, some may think they are taking good care of their hair but are making mistakes due to a lack of knowledge.

So here we are discussing a few healthy hair tips which can be followed very easily in our daily life:

1.Keep the dust away:

Everywhere we go we get dust. Sweat and dust together create a heavy layer on the scalp. Which makes the hair smelly and sticky to touch. It damages the hair roots. It’s better to cover your hair while going out or at least for places like fields and roads where you will get more dust.

2.Do not use shampoo very frequently:

Generally, we use shampoo to wash our hair but It’s not exactly very good for our hair. Using shampoo every day makes us lose essential oils from our scalp which is very important for healthy hair. Without these natural oils, our hair becomes less shiny and causes hair to fall. Many hair experts and stylists have suggested washing it 2 times with shampoo every week. But if you sweat a lot and can’t wait 2 days then at least try to wash it the alternate day.

3.Stop brushing wet hair:

Normally we are habituated to brush our hair right after we take a shower. But the truth is that wet hair is weaker than dry hair. Most of the time we brush hair after showering with force to detangle it quickly which makes the hair weaker on the roots causing hair fall.

4.Stop using harmful chemical dye:

We use chemical hair colors to make our hair more attractive. But the chemicals used in these dyes are very harmful to our hair. Most of it has leads that make the color brighter. But damages due to lead are permanent. So If you want to color your hair try to use products that are natural or have fewer chemicals. Also after dying, you must take extra care of your hair, for colored hair, you can try some hair treatments like Natural Hair loss treatment or protein treatment, etc suggested by the reputed hair experts.

5.Use your conditioner the right way:

Using a conditioner after washing your hair with shampoo is very important. It is necessary that you use it correctly. First, you must choose a good conditioner suitable for your hair. You don’t need to apply conditioner on your scalp. Apply it on the hair avoiding the roots, leave it on for a few minutes then wash it thoroughly with lukewarm water. Deep conditioning once a week helps to get stronger hair.

6.Dont use the same shampoo for years:

If you use the same shampoo and conditioner for a longer period it starts to leave a layer of content on the scalp. Which makes the hair dull and weak. You can keep a few formulas available and shuffle in between them. It often gives a fresh feeling.

7.Must not use very hot tools to style your hair:

While styling our hair we need to use a dryer, straightener, or curler very frequently. But these instruments use heat to do the job. And heat is very bad for our hair, It burns our hair, gives split ends, makes the hair lifeless. So we need to be careful with these hot instruments. There are some protectors available that are proven to be useful in this matter.

8.Get proper hair treatment:

If you have damaged or weak hair it’s better to get some hair treatment as soon as possible. There are many useful hair treatments available for both home and saloon. Ask a hair expert for proper hair treatment suitable for your hair and follow it strictly. There are many treatments such as protein treatment, keratin treatment, hot oil massage, etc.

9.Trim your hair:

It’s essential to trim your hair after 3 or 4 months. It helps you to get rid of split ends. Gives bounce to your hair. Also when you want to have a hair cut, explain properly to the hairstylist what you want, this saves unnecessary hair cut and losing much of it.

10.Eating healthy food:

Most importantly fixing your hair from the inside, and it is an essential part of hair care. We need to eat healthy food for good hair. Foods with protein, vitamins, and minerals are good for hair. Foods like eggs, spinach, sweet potato, avocados, nuts, fish, seeds, berries are known as good hair food.

We all want healthier hair. So to get that we just need to keep track of a few simple things. Good-looking hair gives confidence so we have to work at it. Just following the few simple steps mentioned above can ensure that you have hair that is so healthy that it actually shines. Pair it with a gorgeous dress and this in turn will give you the confidence you need to achieve whatever goals you set for yourself. So start your journey towards finer hair today!