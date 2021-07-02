Celebs Love: Keyshia Ka’oir, Teaira Walker and Megan Thee Stallion Spotted in Isa Boulder’s Argyle Cutout Pieces

In the latest episode of “Celebs Love”, a few celebrity ladies are loving a particular brand and its cutout argyle-inspired pieces. Keyshia Ka’oir, Megan Thee Stallion and Teaira Walker were all spotted rocking Isa Boulder’s argyle pieces recently.

Isa Boulder is known for creating “hardcore handmades”, or unconventional handmade basics. Garments present themselves with surprise details such as cutouts, asymmetry, and other outlandish designs. Her popular argyle pieces feature cutouts throughout to resemble the classic argyle design, elevating the garment to the ultimate jaw-dropping outfit. The argyle look has caught the eyes of our favorite celebrities with each woman styling the brand’s pieces to their liking.

Keyshia Ka’oir wore the $540 Isa Boulder cut out Beige and Off white full Moon Jumpsuit. She completed the look with a pair of white lace-up booties and clear glasses. She also kept it icy with diamond jewelry.

Megan Thee Stallion hosted an afterparty to the 2021 BET Awards wearing a custom Isa Boulder white argyle dress, styled by Zerina Akers. She accessorized it with a chunky diamond chain necklace. She also went with straight hair for her hairstyle of choice.

YouTube star Teaira Walker was spotted on vacation donning the SSENSE exclusive $800 Isa Boulder First Argyle Dress in pink (sold out). For accessories, she went with a pink Dior mini saddle bag (available for $3,995 on 1st Dibs) and $960 Amina Muaddi “Gilda” rainbow slide sandals. She finished her look with a wavy high ponytail.

Would you rock an Isa Boulder argyle piece?