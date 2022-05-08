Given the historical nature of the 2022 Met Gala theme being centered around the gilded age, fashion critics, fans and spectators have begun to speculate and research possible references and inspiration that forged the looks that graced the runway. While some of these are confirmed, others are mere observations, though shockingly accurate! Just see for yourself:
Nicki Minaj in Burberry: The 1899 Countess Victor di Carrobio who wore black feather, satin and lace
Anitta in Moschino: Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s 1961 poster
Katy Perry in Oscar de la Renta: Royal Mistress Agnes Sorel (1422-1450)
Hailey Bieber in YSL: Jerry Hall in YSL 2002 couture
Kim Kardashion in Bob Mackie: Marilyn Monroe in Bob Mackie, singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to president JFK in 1962
Lena Mahfouf in Markarian: Mrs. George Swinton during the gilded age
Dove Cameron in Ires Van Harpen replicating the bustled silhouette that was popularized during the gilded age.
Billie Eilish in Gucci: Madame Paul Poirson
Blake Lively in Atelier Versace: The Statue of Liberty
Which one is your favorite? We want to know!