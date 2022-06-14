





Smoking cigarettes was once a widely-accepted habit from the 1940s to the 1960s. In recent years, however, smoking has become little less popular. One study on tobacco smoking rates note that cigarette smoking has been declining in the US for a number of reasons; increases in available treatments, insurance coverage of these treatments, rising cigarette prices, smoke-free and tobacco-free policies, mass media and educational campaigns, as well as other evidence-based strategies have helped people avoid or quit using cigarettes in past decades.



Smoking has also become less popular as its effects on long-term health became evident. Many young people now avoid cigarettes, for fear of its detrimental health effects; case in point, one tip for reducing hair loss includes quitting cigarette smoking, as it can reduce the blood circulation of your scalp. Others also wish to avoid stained teeth, stale odor, and wrinkles caused by smoking cigarettes. Instead, more people are turning to trendier products such as:



E-cigarettes

E-cigarettes, also known as “vapes” or “vape pens,” produce an aerosol by heating a liquid which contains flavorings, chemicals, and nicotine, the drug found in most cigarettes. These products are often designed to look like everyday items with a battery, a heating element, and a container for the liquid. When the liquid heats up and produces aerosol, users can inhale the aerosol into their lungs. A recent review of vaping studies found that e-cigarettes containing nicotine are safer than normal cigarettes, and can be more effective to help people quit smoking than other products. However, more evidence is still needed for the potential long-term impacts of using vapes.



Snus

Snus is a smokeless tobacco powder, often produced as a moist pouch you place under your top lip. Instead of burning it like a cigarette, you simply keep it in your mouth for high nicotine delivery and absorption — with relatively lower levels of harmful substances, compared to smoking tobacco. Snus products are more widely used in Europe, although they’re finding new markets around the world in the last few years.



Nicotine pouches

Nicotine pouches are similar to snus, but these only contain nicotine and flavorings without the tobacco. Like snus, users can put a pouch between their lip and gum to absorb nicotine in their system. The top nicotine pouches in the US are developed specifically for nicotine users who don’t want the downsides of using tobacco, like an irritating drip, teeth discoloration, and bad breath. Nicotine pouches also come in mini-pouches with varying strengths so you would have more control over your intake. Nicotine pouches have trendy, discreet branding and colorful flavors like berry and mint to appeal to a younger audience.



Nicotine gum

Nicotine chewing gum is a produce used for smoking cessation therapy, along with other medications, counseling, and behavioral change techniques. The gum works by providing nicotine to your body, the amount of which gradually decreases so you can safely stop smoking with fewer withdrawal symptoms. Nicotine gum variations can come in 2-mg nicotine, 4-mg nicotine, 6-mg nicotine and others. The 2-mg nicotine segment holds the largest market share, as it’s useful for light smokers and comes in more flavors. Nicotine gum is also popular for those quitting because it serves as a substitute oral activity and reduces your urge to smoke.