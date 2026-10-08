Kerry Washington Wore a Blue Feather Georges Chakra Fall 2026 Couture Dress to the Animales Premiere in Mexico City + Cardi B and Naomi Campbell in Georges Chakra

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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Kerry Washington attended the premiere of Animales in Mexico City wearing a blue feather dress from Georges Chakra’s Fall 2026/2027 collection.

The look was styled by her longtime styling duo, Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi.

Kerry Washington Wore A Blue Feather Georges Chakra Fall 2026 Couture Dress To The Animales Premiere In Mexico City Image 1791490229 1

Fashion Bomb Daily was in the building when the collection debuted in July, and it already seems to be extremely popular amongst the celeb set.

Georges Chakra Fall 2026 2027 Haute Couture Runway 819x1024 1

Cardi B wore a look right off the runway, and Naomi Campbell recently donned a look from the collection to an Audemars Piguet event in Paris!

We can’t wait to see who wears it next!

What do you think?

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