Nia Long Wore a Celine White Sculptural Shirt Dress and The Attico Ornella Dark Green Platform Stiletto Sandals at the Estée Lauder Pop-Up Bus in New York City

You ask, we answer! Reader @nflightdva wanted to know: “What shoes is Nia Long wearing?”

Nia Long attended the Estée Lauder Pop-Up Bus in New York City in a $2,950 Celine white sculptural shirt dress and $1,190 The Attico Ornella Dark Green Sandals.

Her architectural shirt dress features voluminous balloon-like ruffles at the hem, oversized petal detailing at the waist, and billowing sleeves — a bold, fashion-forward silhouette that balances structure with drama.

Her peep-toe platform style sandals feature a sleek dark leather upper, an ankle strap closure, and a distinctive cork platform sole — equal parts elevated and edgy.

Shop her dress at Celine.com and grab her heels here.

What do you think? Hot! Or Hmm..?

Photo Credit: Evelyn’s Point of View