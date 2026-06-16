Nia Long Wore a Celine White Sculptural Shirt Dress and The Attico Ornella Dark Green Platform Stiletto Sandals at the Estée Lauder Pop-Up Bus in New York City

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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You ask, we answer! Reader @nflightdva wanted to know: “What shoes is Nia Long wearing?”

Nia Long Wore A Celine White Sculptural Shirt Dress And The Attico Ornella Dark Green Platform Stiletto Sandals At The Estee Lauder Pop Up Bus In New York City IMG 2674

Nia Long attended the Estée Lauder Pop-Up Bus in New York City in a $2,950 Celine white sculptural shirt dress and $1,190 The Attico Ornella Dark Green Sandals.

Her architectural shirt dress features voluminous balloon-like ruffles at the hem, oversized petal detailing at the waist, and billowing sleeves — a bold, fashion-forward silhouette that balances structure with drama.

9090 Nia Long Wore A Celine White Sculptural Shirt Dress And The Attico Ornella Dark Green Platform Stiletto Sandals At The Estee Lauder Pop Up Bus In New York City

Her peep-toe platform style sandals feature a sleek dark leather upper, an ankle strap closure, and a distinctive cork platform sole — equal parts elevated and edgy.

Nia Long The Attico Ornella Platform Sandals Brown FARFETCH

Shop her dress at Celine.com and grab her heels here.

What do you think? Hot! Or Hmm..?

Photo Credit: Evelyn’s Point of View

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