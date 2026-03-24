You Should Know: Designer Lily Phellera as Worn by Kyla Pratt, Jessica Simpson, Rita Ora, and More!

Lily Phellera is a London-based designer steadily making her mark with a distinct approach to modern womenswear, and she recently landed on our radar after Kyla Pratt stepped onto the carpet at the NAACP Image Awards in a black velvet jumpsuit.

The look highlighted Phellera’s ability to merge structure with ease—delivering a design that felt both polished and comfortable.

Since launching her label in 2020, Phellera has developed a signature aesthetic rooted in sculptural tailoring, bold silhouettes, and a balance between masculine structure and feminine form. Her designs emphasize clean lines, architectural movement, and pieces that contour the body without restricting it.

Christine Chui

Drawing inspiration from her multicultural upbringing across Europe and Asia, she brings a refined understanding of proportion and detail, often working with high-quality materials and thoughtful, small-scale production practices.

Jessica Simpson

Her work has resonated with a growing list of celebrities and influencers, including Rita Ora, Jessica Simpson, and Christine Chiu, among others. With appearances during London Fashion Week and an expanding global presence, Phellera is now transitioning from ready-to-wear into couture—marking an exciting next chapter for the brand.

Rita Ora

As she continues to evolve, Lily Phellera stands out as a designer focused on precision, wearability, and modern elegance—creating pieces that are both statement-making and grounded in real-life functionality.

Beca Mechie

📸: IG/Reproduction