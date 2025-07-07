Ari Lennox Rocks Essence Fest SuperLounge in Red Oh Polly Bodysuit

You ask, we answer! Instagram user @msfendi226 wanted to know, “Who is she wearing?” after Ari Lennox hit the stage at Essence Fest in a sultry look, perfect for showcasing her shea butter legs.

The R&B songstress lit up the Superlounge in a $120 Kristena bodysuit by Oh Polly, featuring a vibrant red print and striking cutout details that perfectly highlighted her curves and signature confidence.

Ari has long been celebrated for pairing her powerhouse vocals with head-turning fashion, and this performance was no exception. The fitted silhouette and fiery color made the look ideal for a high-energy concert moment, while her effortless glam and commanding stage presence took it to the next level. It was a moment that fans—and fashion lovers—won’t soon forget.

Curious where to shop the look? You can find a link to purchase the exact bodysuit here. Whether you’re planning your next girls’ night or looking to elevate your concert wardrobe, Ari’s outfit delivers major style inspo.

📸: Essence Fest

