Chloe Bailey Stepped Out in a $1,900 Beige Retrofete Look While Doing Press in New York City

Chloe Bailey has been on a press tour in New York, stepping out in some of the hottest looks we’ve seen her in to date.

Most recently, she was captured walking into the SiriusXM studios in a fabulous nude ensemble, styled by Jason Rembert.

The “Boy Bye” singer wore a full Retrofete look that consisted of the brands $1,198 Nadine leather trench coat , and the matching $478 mini skirt. Her nude 178 Piper top was form fitting, and paired exceptionally well with her sheer tights.

Made from 100% lambskin, and characterized with a faux fur collar, her trench belted at the waist and looked so luxe on Chloe.

She opted for cream accessories including knee high boots, and a matching handbag. Her white tinted shades complimented her lined ombre lip, and her hoop earrings gave her a downtown chic vibe.

We thought Chloe looked so BOMB!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction