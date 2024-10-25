Zendaya Paid Tribute to Cher in a Bob Mackie FW ’01 Gown at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Glamorous, breathtaking and a stunner on any red carpet she graces, Zendaya paid tribute to the iconic Cher during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction on Saturday.

Gold with intricate beading and cutouts for the perfect ab-baring moment, Zendaya wore a similar vintage Bob Mackie Fall ’01 dress that Cher wore back in 1972. In fact, Cher was known for donning many exquisite Bob Mackie gowns back in the day.

Channeling Cher with a long bone straight buss down, the ‘Dune‘ actress looked absolutely incredible as she stood behind Cher while she delivered her induction acceptance speech.

From Mackie’s ‘Foreign Intrigue’ collection, the Fall 2001 dress was complimented with a silk satin trench coat that had an exaggerated collar and cuffs.

Of course Celebrity Stylist, Law Roach is behind this legendary fashion moment. He described the dress as a “Nude illusion halter-gown, entirely hand-beaded in gold, diamond and iridescent bugle beads and aurora-borialus [sic] stones.”

Amassing close to 40,000 likes on Fashion Bomb daily’s Instagram page, fans couldn’t get enough of how amazing Zendaya looked.

Instagram user @letsjustkeepitreal wrote, “I swear these modern girls, and I mean all of them, better thank God every day that Zendaya chose to act over model because none of them would be working. Z is so natural with it.“

Another user @tenilleclarke1 expressed, “this look is actually literally PERFECTION, from head to toe. My goodness goddess Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman TODAY!!!” 😍🏆✨

Photo Credit: GETTY