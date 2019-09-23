Vim Vixen Has Fashion For All: Fashion Bomb Exclusive Featuring All Hail King Steph and Shanese Diana

We recently partnered with bomb brand Vim Vixen to show off some of their latest party dresses, perfect for nights on the town.

Vim Vixen stocks affordable ensembles for Bombshells of all shapes and sizes. Models @AllHailKingSteph and @ShaneseDiana looked absolutely lovely in eye catching cocktails, styled to stun by Meriem Romeo.

Some of our top picks for Fashion Bombshells on the go? The See you later Sequin dress is a steal at $34.99:

The $29.99 Iliana Lurex One Shoulder Dress is also a great choice for curvy girls.

The Ami Off the Shoulder Ombre Tie Front Dress is another winner in our books. The damage? Only $24.99:

An LBD gets an update with chic Rhinestones.

Look like Royalty in a Satin Side Tie Dress (it also comes in green):

Have your girl slip on a Cognac Colored Mini, and you two are ready to paint the town:

Get all the looks above and more at VimVixen.com.

See anything you like?

Images: Fritz Metayer

Video: @ReignVisual

Models: @AllHailKingSteph @ShaneseDiana

Stylist: @MeriemRomeo

EIC: @ClaireSulmers