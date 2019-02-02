Top 5 Looks Of The Day: Nene Leakes in Dolce and Gabbana, Rasheeda in Gucci, Reginae Carter in Fashion Nova, and more!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Happy Saturday and Happy Groundhog Day! Let’s hope for an early Spring and early end to this cold weather. The celebrities are taking advantage of the cold weather by keeping their looks hot and stylish! Our Top 5 Looks of the Day features Nene Leakes, Rasheeda, Regina Carter in more looking their absolute best! To view all of today’s looks, be sure to check out the Fashion Bomb Daily Instagram feed for the full rundown. But for now, let’s tune into today’s Top 5 Looks Of The Day!

Nene Leakes and Gregg Leakes have now been appointed as American Cancer Society ambassadors! Congrats! Nene was spotted in a $2,371 Dolce and Gabbana sequin and tweed blazer and skirt combo when she made the announcement.

Bombshell AKA Janai Nicole was spotted in the $120 Oyemwen green tutu skirt. So bomb!

From our Bomb Accessories, the Dior “Lady ” bag and matching Louboutin pumps took the win! Hot!

Regina was seen on the ‘gram in Fashion Nova looking downright stunning!

Gearing up for tomorrow’s Super Bowl, Rasheeda was seen in a full Gucci look and Louboutin pumps! Dope!

