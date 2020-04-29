The New Generation of It Girls: Taina, Jayda, Ari and More: Who They Are and Why We Should Know Them.

Every so often we get to witness the birth of a new young socialites, these girls are young, they are hot and always on the scene. Most of the time they seem to appear out of thin air leaving us asking, ” Who are these girls? And why are they so popular?” Well, lets connect the dots shall we?

Lets start with Jayda aka TheJaydaCheaves. Jayda became a millionaire at just the age of 20 years old. She is an entrepreneur who sells clothings, wigs, bundles, and hair-related products and accessories. She gained popularity after writing the book ’14 steps on how to become a young boss.’

Jayda’s style is very sporty yet luxe. She wears high end designers but can also be seen on the gram rocking outfits from various sponsors.

Jayda is also dating and has a son with rapper Lil Baby.

Next is Ari. Ari is a model and businesswoman. She co-founded a hair extensions company called KYCHE Extensions and can be seen on her Instagram account modeling for various designers. She can also be seen in Nicki Minaj’s “Good Form” video.

Ari is best friends with Arrogant Tae, celebirty hair stylist, who also works with Nicki Minaj, He is responsible for her purple and lavander NYFW look and other various looks as well.

With 3 million follows on her Instagram account @therealkylesister, Ari is no stranger to flaunting her lifestyle in front of the haters. Her style is very bold and sexy and she is not afraid to show her curves. It is rumored that she is now dating rapper MoneyBaggYo but has a 2 year old son with rapper G Herbo, who was her long term boyfriend for at least 3 years.

Speaking of, G Herbo is now dating “it girl” Taina Williams. She is the daughter of stylist and fashion designer, Emily B who can be seen on VH1’s Love and Hip Hop. Taina’s mother Emily is in a long term relationship rapper Fabolous and while that’s not her biological father the 2 are close and he is referred to as her step dad.

Taina has 1.8 million followers on Instagram and her style is very polished and sweet. She was also good friends with Reginae Carter, daughter rapper Lil Wayne.

Taina was also spotted on vacation with it girl Lori Harvey during Lori’s birthday celebration.

Lori Harvey is the adopted daught of Steve Harvey. Steve and Lori’s mom, Majorie married back in 2007. The 22 year old model is said to be signed to LA Models and Select Model Management in Europe. She has walked for Dolce & Gabbana during Paris and Milan Fashion Week and has done sponsored post for Pretty Little Thing, Sephora, NyQuil and TRESemmé.

Lori has made headlines as she celebrated her birthday with well known rapper Future. Her style is very grown and sexy.

Future most recently had a child with “It Girl” Joie Chavis. Joie is a known dancer and model. Her Instagram post of her choreographed dances are very popular. In addition she founded Shop Shai, an online apparel company where she serves as CEO. She also has a wellness and lifestyle page JoieInLife.

Her style is very chill and effortless.

Which it girl is your favorite? Let us know.

