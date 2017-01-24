The Fab List: 15+ Times Celebs Rocked Critter Sweaters + How Do You Wear It?

Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger stops for an iced coffee at the Brentwood Country Mart in Brentwood, California on January 18, 2016.
Patrick Schwarzenegger Stops For An Iced Coffee

Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger stops for an iced coffee at the Brentwood Country Mart in Brentwood, California on January 18, 2016.

Celebrities have sidled up to yet another trend: Critter Sweaters!
The Italian house has festooned loads of sweaters with lions, tigers, and leopards, and many other brands have followed suit.
Kelly Rowland hopped on the trend with a $990 Panther Printed Gucci Sweatshirt (hey Titan!).
Instagram’s very own Eva Chen made a serious sartorial statement statement in a $4,300 Gucci appliqué cheerleading sweater.
Selena Gomez offered her take in a Coach dinosaur printed jumper.
Model Kate Moss slipped on the same piece in black.
Lady Gaga smiled with her pumps in a Dinosaur option by Saint Laurent.
Even men are getting in on the trend!
Young Thug was styled in the men’s version of Lady Gaga’s Saint Laurent.
Gucci Mane smiled next to fiancée Keyshia Kaior in a Bugs Bunny striped top.
And he roared in a Gucci Tiger cardigan.
Get the look with the items below:


See even more critter decorated tops in the gallery above. And tell us: how do you wear it? Submit your critter sweater pictures to Submissions@FashionBombDaily.com for potential inclusion in our next HDYWI feature.
Until then, what do you think?

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

