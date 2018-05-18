Splurge: Nicki Minaj Attends Elle x Stuart Weitzman Dinner Wearing a $1,100 Bao Tranchi Dress

Nicki Minaj has been on the scene heavy lately, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down. This weekend she’ll be performing during Saturday Night Live’s finale and her album is set to drop soon. We know that when Nicki steps out, she brings the heat. Last night she attended the Elle x Stuart Weitzman dinner killing an all black ensemble. Of course, she made sure to snap a picture for the ‘Gram before the festivities.

The Queens native rapper flaunted her curves in a $1,100 Bao Tranchi ‘Raven’ midi dress. The half sheer and half velvet dress was graced with a velvet bird print with huge flapping wings leading into the balloon sleeves of the frock. While the dress showed lots of skin through the sheer material, it still had a classy feel for the dinner. It was finished off with a velvet pencil skirt fitted bottom. Nicki teamed her dress with Stuart Weitzman sandals.



While she was inside the dinner, the ‘Chun-Li’ rapper covered up her dress with a Norisol Ferrari leather trench coat. Nicki certainly knows how to take an all black look and make it hot! Are you feeling her new banged bob hairdo she rocked with the outfit?

Would you splurge on this dress? If so, get it here!