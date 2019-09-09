Show Review: Pyer Moss SS20 ‘Sister’ Show Focused on Black Influence on Rock ’n’ Roll

Pyer Moss premiered its highly anticipated Spring/Summer 2020 show and let me tell you…it was well worth waiting a year. Earlier last week, WSJ featured Kerby Jean-Raymond as a “disruptive” designer due to the fact he doesn’t stick to the typical fashion week schedule, putting on one show a year. Many viewed this initiative as a potential failure, but Kerby Jean-Raymond once again proved them wrong.

Weeks before the show, the Pyer Moss Instagram posted a link to sign up for tickets, giving away 500 free tickets to non-industry attendees. Of course, I didn’t hesitate to sign up and to my surprise, I got a show confirmation email a week later. As a Black woman in fashion, this show was so important to me and I just couldn’t miss it. While previewing collections only once a year may harm other companies in relevancy, it surely has been beneficial to Pyer Moss.





NowFashion

A Production that Told a Story

One thing that sets a Pyer Moss show apart from others is the story behind each collection and the fact it is carried out as a full-fledge production, giving us a true show. The SS20 collection was dubbed as Sister: the third collection of the Pyer Moss “American, Also.” three-part collection and it is centered around the “contributions of Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the black woman who invented Rock ‘N’ Roll”. The show began with soothing musical notes from singer, Brent Faiyaz, along with pianist, Mike King. In addition, author Casey Gerald delivered a captivating story and word about Black people’s influence on pop culture and how our stories have been erased by society. Gerald ended on an uplifting note by stating how we need to embrace our freedom and individuality which the collection illustrates in many aspects.

The Choir Took Us to Church

Like with the 2018 show, the wondrous choir made a return and with new vocals, taking attendees on trips through various genres including gospel, R&B, and hip hop. They performed performing hit songs such as Make Me Over Again, The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly) by Missy Elliot, and Sweet Love by Anita Baker, furthering contributing to the mood of Black excellence and freedom.

Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com

The Musical-Inspired Designs

While the music selections and mood were amazing touches, we can’t forget the fashion! The runway styles were filled with free-flowing garments in vibrant Spring hues of yellows, sky blues, and rose reds. Homage to Rosetta Tharpe was paid through piano key detailing on tops, guitar-shaped bags, and black musical artist in abstract printed art. Pyer Moss previewed upcoming pieces for its continued partnership with Reebok, and also showed off collaborations with Sean John, Resonance, and Richard Phillips!

Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com

As usual, Pyer Moss did not disappoint with their SS20 “Sister” production which was culturally vibrant in more ways than one. We are already looking forward to next year’s runway show.