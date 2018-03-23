Look of the Week (Top 5 Liked Looks on Instagram): Chloe & Halle in Yanina Couture, Lala in Sergio Hudson, Keyshia Ka’oir in Rachel Zoe, And More!

Happy Friday bombers and bombshells! We hope to see a lot of you at Conversations with Claire in DC on Sunday. If you didn’t get your ticket yet, buy one here. Before we jump into the weekend and throw on some shiny shoes for the big event, we’re brining you this weeks hottest looks. Chosen by your Instagram likes, these are the ladies who you deemed worthy for best look of the week:

1.Chloe & Halle in Yanina Couture (23,357 Likes)

These two ladies have a serious style! Chloe x Halle attended the Wearable Art Gala donning embroidered gowns by Yanina Couture. The gorgeous duo are a match made in fashion heaven when it comes to their looks. They always manage to wear complementing looks whether they’re on a red carpet or just a daily outing and they’re consistently flawless. Beautiful, ladies!

2. Blogger Seretix in a custom abaya and Alice + Olivia (13,570 Likes)

Our sister site, @FashionBombAfrica is the go-to page for amazing styles from the continent from celebs, bloggers, designers and more who deserve the recognition. This week, blogger @Seretix landed in our top 5 looks and we can see why! This bombshell was draped in a custom pink abaya and teamed it with peach wide leg Alice + Olivia pants. She topped her look off with a Gucci fedora and readers we’re loving it. @paristwotrill wrote, “This is true slayage, sheesh!” Sheesh is right! These colors look amazing together and definitely pops on Seretix’s melanin.

3. Lala in Sergio Hudson (10,891 Likes

Another Wearable Art Gala attendee to grace our top 5 looks this week is Lala! She showed up and out to the Waco to Wakanda themed event flaunting her curves in a Sergio Hudson dress. The top of the dress featured an African print paying homage to the theme of the event. Lala accessorized with hair jewels that added the finishing touch to her Wakanda-inspired look. Hot!

4. Keyshia Ka’oir in Rachel Zoe (8,662 Likes)

Hello Mrs. Davis! Keyshia Ka’oir stepped out with her hubby, Gucci Mane in Vegas and it’s safe to say she stole the show. Keyshia’s looks can sometimes fall flat with our readers, but you all were feeling this! She wore a Rachel Zoe metallic fringe dress and spiced it up by adding a waist belt to show off that snatched waist. From the silver hair, to the sparkly dress, and shoes — she served! If you’re feeling her look, snag a dress and add your own flair how Keyshia did.

5. Yara Shahidi in Rosie Assoulin (8,176 Likes)

Yara Shahidi kept it cute at the Hollywood Reporter x Jimmy Choo party showing off her teeny waist in a Rosie Assoulin drawstring crop top and pleated skirt. She toned the colors down in the skirt by pairing it with a neutral top and shoes with a hint of color in her glam. Yara has such an effortless style, simply stunning!

