Hairstylist Spotlight: Bella Evans, Natural Hair, Alopecia, and Wig Specialist

Happy Monday!

Today I wanted to do a quick feature on Bella Evans @ByBellaEvans, a fabulous New York based natural hairstylist and wig specialist.



She got her start in hair care a few years ago when her aunt was diagnosed with cancer. She says, “She had long luscious locs for years and [lost them due to] chemotherapy etc. From that moment on, not only did I realize the impact that hair had on women but that I would try to make a difference. My mom is a bit of an herbalist and from her teachings and studying I came up with my own line of hair care products, extensions, and other hair replacement pieces.”



She continues, “My inspiration came from not knowing what a lot of ingredients meant. From seeing a product listed as a coconut oil infused moisturizer, reading the ingredients and seeing coconut oil (or something derived from it) as the fourth or fifth ingredient. I wanted to be able to know exactly what was in the products that I decided to use. My heart has always been in natural hair and skin care. For me the apothecary/ holistic approach is the way to go.”



A lot of women wear wigs, but sometimes neglect their natural hair. Bella recommends that those who wear wigs take them off to allow their scalp to breathe. She says, “A healthy scalp is crucial for long and healthy hair growth.”



In terms of the do’s and don’ts of wearing wigs, she says:

Do be expressive, and allow your creative juices to flow. Take care of your wigs as you would your natural hair. If you do not take care of your natural hair, start doing both.



Do not use excessive heat or oil-based products. Don’t leave your wig on for long periods of time, your scalp needs to breathe. Do not forget to rid your wigs of built up bacteria by using a clarifying shampoo.



How about rules for natural hair?



Do read the ingredients in the products, do wash your hair regularly but not so much that you strip your hair of its natural oils. Try to stay free of synthetic products. Do steam and deep conditioning treatments at least twice a month.



Do not use excessive heat on your natural hair, do not forget to oil your hair and keep it moisturized, do not think that’s wigs and extensions are an end all be all. They are a temporary solution, you have to fix the initial problem if you want to see change.



In conclusion she says, “I love that I can be creative and help others. I love that my job allows me to have time with my family. But most of all I love that I can change someone’s day or brighten their world by living in my purpose. Healing the outside by bringing what’s on the inside to the surface. Helping individuals learn that your outer beauty comes from within.”



For more information, visit @ByBellaEvans.

What say you?