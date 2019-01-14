Get the Look: Angela Simmons’ Denim Fashion Nova Gem!

Written by: Jennet Jusu (@TheJusuQuench) | Fashion Bomb Intern

It’s one thing to find clothing that looks absolutely stunning and flattering on your figure. It’s another, when you only have to pay $49 dollars for it. Angela Simmons’ ‘Got Me Feelin Good’ denim jumpsuit from Fashion Nova, name is fitting more ways than one. She keeps it simple with accents of a gold fanny pack, and neon silk ‘So Kate’ Christian Louboutins’ that shows her fun play with textures; such cute shoes that will run you for a good $750, though!

However, Angela is cleverly mixing high and low with the help of Fashion Nova, as the splashes of color pairing well with the jumpsuit’s denim, doesn’t do too much, but instead gives the outfit a more trendy flare. The double breast and moto style, highly edgy, but glamoured up look by Angela shows off the comfiness and figure flattering outfit made for any curvy cutie to perfection. You can find the direct link to this look for less right here!

Are we feeling it, Fashion Bombers?