Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Corinne from Haiti

Today’s Bombshell of the day is Corinne Port-au-Prince, Haiti, who currently resides in Miami.

She writes, “My fashion style is inspired by a combination of classy and artsy boho. I always aim to style looks to be as different as possible.”

“Whenever I buy a piece of clothing, shoes or accessories, I think of the least obvious way of styling it and that’s always the look I end up going with. Whether that means mixing patterns, colors or adding an item (shoes, jacket) that you wouldn’t usually pair with the look. I’ve never been comfortable dressing provocatively so I take classy looks and give them an artsy twist!”

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.