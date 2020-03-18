Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Brittany from California

Happy Wednesday bombshells! Our bombshell of the day goes to Brittany from California. Brittany writes, “My name is Brittany I live in Los Angeles, Ca. My style is Sustainable Sporty Glam! I rework & up cycle sportswear into feminine & fun fashion statements. My aesthetic …”stunt for the gram”! I have a passion for sustainability which means I’m committed to doing my part in minimizing fashion waste and taking something old and making it new again. “

“In the blink of an eye … a pair of regular sweatpants will be transformed into an over-the-top sexy corset with lace detail and a super cute mini skirt to match! My one-of-a-kind items can be found on my business page @sportsnsparkles.“

What do you think of this bombshells style?

Fashion Bombshell and Bomber of the Day is a feature that showcases the style and flair of Fashion Bomb readers. Please send 5-10 clear, head-to-toe pictures along with your name, city, and a description of your style. Please keep file size low. Please do not submit pictures in collages or tagged with watermarks, website urls, or text. We do not accept modeling pictures, beauty shots, or anything mildly pornographic. You must be at least 18-years-old to participate. By submitting, pictures become property of The Fashion Bomb, LLC, and may be used on Twitter, Facebook, and Promotional Materials. Please note that submitting does not make the site obligated to review or write about your style, it will be under our discretion whether or not we publish or take down your pictures