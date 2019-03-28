Fashion Bomb News: Hermès is Releasing a Skincare and Cosmetics Line

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x)

Iconic orange packaging, soft silk scarves, lust worthy leather-goods. These are just a few things that spring to mind when thinking about French luxury power house, Hermès.

Details are still a little thin on the ground, but what we can tell you is that by 2020 we can expect the designer to (finally) step into the Beauty space, specifically with skincare and cosmetics products – and undoubtedly will be taking the industry completely by storm. Reportedly, the new line will be manufactured in France and Italy using plastic-free packaging.

Hermès currently has a line of perfumes as well as body balms and lotions. While it is unclear the price point of the new products, we can presume that it will be premium pricing. The brand’s perfumes currently range from $102 to $139, while their lotions start from $50.

On the plus side for those of us that dream of clutching onto that beautifully wrapped tangerine box, but don’t quite have our Birkin money together just yet.. our time is nearly here. Watch this space as more develops.