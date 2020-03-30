Drake Blesses Social Media with Adorable Photos of Son Adonis and the Child’s Mother Sophie Brussaux

Happy Monday Fashion Bombers and Bombshells! Welcome to the start of the week! Our “Man Crush this Monday” goes to Drake’s little man, his adorable son Adonis. The 33 year old popular hiphop celebrity also know as Aubrey Graham, posted photos of his baby boy and the mother of his child, Sophie Brussaux after celebrating their youngster’s 2nd birthday.

Drake posted the 1st full official photos of his only child along with a long sentimental message. Drake dedicated his words to his son and also to fans, family and friends as encouragement during the Corona Pandemic. “What’s most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light” The Canadian rapper began in his emotional caption on Instagram.

“This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright.” In November 2019, Drake posted the picture above of Adonis showing only his ankle, also in cute Burberry sweats and fun socks saying “I Love Daddy.”

For his grand Instagram appearance, Sir Adonis Graham made all hearts melt in a black sweatshirt and his grey Burberry Hamilton Check Patch Sweatpants, enhancing his curly blonde hair and sweet baby blue eyes. Get the sweatpants here for $144