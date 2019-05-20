Claire’s Life: Kandi’s Welcome to the Dungeon Tour with Tammy Rivera, Lil Mo, and Foxy Brown

Happy Monday, Bombers and Bombshells!

This past weekend, I was excited to receive an invitation to Kandi’s Welcome to the Dungeon Tour. I had seen the variety show on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, and was certainly intrigued, so I took my little sister and her friend Liz with me to Terminal 5 in Manhattan on Saturday night.

The room was filled to the gills with ladies and gents in ‘Dungeon’ inspired attire. Whips, chains, masks, and thongs were on tap. Those in attendance let it all hang out–nipples, ample cheeks, and midriffs were on display, all in the spirit of uninhibited sexual expression.

Image Credit: @JoyInMySoul2Soul

Image Credit: @CassieLeila28

Image Credit: BKByDeeMichele

Celebrities like Wendy Williams, Yandy Smith, Niecy Nash, and more stopped by to show Kandi support.

Then the show began! Kandi opened with her song ‘Ready for This,’ then instructed everyone to turn off their phones. What followed were performances by Deelishes, Lil Mo, Tammy Rivera, and Shamari Devoe, interspersed with demonstrations on fellatio techniques, racy games of dice, and lots of thrusting, courtesy of a well endowed stripper by the name of Bolo.

I was literally yelling and screaming the whole time in shock and awe. I’ll be honest, I had never seen anything like it. New Yorkers were randy and ready for whatever the Dungeon had in store!

The night ended with a performance by Foxy Brown, who came out completely covered: stylist @IamKendrell laced her in Alexander McQueen shield sunglasses, a mask, Vintage Chanel Suspenders, Christian Louboutin leopard spiked boots, and a Vivienne Hu trench.

The crowd, which had been titillated with lots of skin for most of the show, wanted to see Fox’s face. They also thought the performance skewed more Hmm…than Hot, so they let her know…

It was definitely an awkward moment, which Kandi tried to turn around. Sadly, the crowd was not having it, so the DJ closed out the night with hits by Lil Kim, Meek Mill, and more.

After the event, I went backstage and said Congrats to Kandi on an amazing show and also said wassup to Tammy Rivera, who killed her performance.

I might be a little too conservative for the Dungeon! But I did my best “going out look” in an LBD, a Jacket by Arian Simone Collection, and Balenciaga boots.

If you haven’t been to the Dungeon, go when it’s next in your town. Start shopping for your sassy costume and get ready for mouth dropping/watering performances!

Get your tickets at WelcometotheDungeon.com.

What do you think?

Images: @MorrisDe/@TheRealNoIgJeremy

To have us cover your next event, email BookClaireSulmers@gmail.com