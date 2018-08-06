Emily B looked Bomb on the ‘gram in black and orange sneakers and a coordinating vintage Boomerang Tee.
Dozens of you asked about it, so we decided to partner with DC based company LTD creations on a limited edition tee referencing the popular 90’s flick.
Cute and comfy, pair yours with black leggings or jeans for an effortless look.
Pre-order yours now for $49.99 at FashionBombDailyShop.com.
What do you think? Hot! or Hmm…?
Bomb Product of the Day: LTD Creations Boomerang Tee As Worn by Emily B
Emily B looked Bomb on the ‘gram in black and orange sneakers and a coordinating vintage Boomerang Tee.