We’ve got a new exclusive editorial for you! Behold, Blac Chyna, styled by Eric Burns for Fashion Bomb Daily:



In terms of his inspiration for the shoot, Burns says, “I wanted to get her away from sexy and put her in fully clothed looks, but still give her some fashion oriented [ensembles]. [I plucked] pieces that fit her correctly, but look good. I wanted to showcase that you can be fully clothed, but still sexy.”



To achieve this, Burns used designers like Grayscale, Style House by MJ, Muehleder, and more.



Chyna, whose favorite labels include Christian Dior, Gucci, Fendi, Chanel, and Fashion Nova, released these photos as a precursor to new music and a TV show. For her, Fashion Bomb Daily means, “Being on point with fashion, styles, and setting trends.”



What do you think?



Photographer: @trill_imagery

Mua: @antoniocabello

Hair: @jluvangelmua

Stylist/ Creative Director: @eburnsprepjerks

Credits:



Fur: @dejrounemilan

Top: @dejrounemilan

Skirt: @grayscale

Shoes: @gianvitorossi

Look 2



Jacket: @stylehousebymj

Dress: @stylehousebymj

Boots: @twelveam.co

Look 3



Outfit: @muehlederlabel

Shoes: @barneysny

Look 4



Jacket: @lamaisondefashions

Dress: Beverly Muse @beverlymuse

Shoes: @deblossomshoes

Jewelry: @jewelrybar.usa